Justice: West Virginia on Verge of Budget Deal

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...

Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

(WTNH) — A warning for parents is being issued about teens snorting chocolate to get high. The stimulant is called Coco Loko, and is a chocolate based powder. The substance contains some of the same ingredients found in energy drinks. The makers claim it produces a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy. The scary part is that the powder is inexpensive and is widely available. At this time, it is also perfectly legal. The United States Food and Drug Administration is unsure if...

(WTNH) — A warning for parents is being issued about teens snorting chocolate to get high. The stimulant is called Coco Loko, and is a chocolate based powder. The substance contains some of the same ingredients found in energy drinks. The makers claim it produces a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy. The scary part is that the powder is inexpensive and is widely available. At this time, it is also perfectly legal. The United States Food and Drug Administration is unsure if...

(WTNH) — A warning for parents is being issued about teens snorting chocolate to get high. The stimulant is called Coco Loko, and is a chocolate based powder. The substance contains some of the same ingredients found in energy drinks. The makers claim it produces a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy. The scary part is that the powder is inexpensive and is widely available. At this time, it is also perfectly legal. The United States Food and Drug Administration is unsure if...

(WTNH) — A warning for parents is being issued about teens snorting chocolate to get high. The stimulant is called Coco Loko, and is a chocolate based powder. The substance contains some of the same ingredients found in energy drinks. The makers claim it produces a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy. The scary part is that the powder is inexpensive and is widely available. At this time, it is also perfectly legal. The United States Food and Drug Administration is unsure if...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

WBOY

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped male relative, police said. A woman and her daughter, who live in the residence on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, were at a gas station. When they came home, the woman found her mentally handicapped son bent over the bed by Shawn Swiger, 28, according to the Morgantown Police Department. The woman called police when she found Swiger attempting to assault her son, police said. Swiger ...