Justice: West Virginia on Verge of Budget Deal

West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
“A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.
Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
