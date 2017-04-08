Bill aimed at increasing number of treatment beds awaiting governor's signature

Right now there are more than 1,100 drug treatment beds in West Virginia. With how serious the opioid epidemic is that often times is not enough. But thanks to a new bill, help could soon be on the way.

House Bill 2428 passed unanimously through the house and senate and now just needs Governor Justice’s signature. It calls for more treatment facilities.

After being arrested Reanna Kinser did everything she could trying to get into a recovery center to treat her alcohol problem.

"I tried October, I tried calling other homes," she said. "Just filled out applications and was on a waiting list so I sat in jail the whole time."

Finally she was admitted to Recovery Point of Charleston. But she knows there are others who aren’t as lucky, seeking help just to find there aren’t any beds available. HB 2428 seeks to change that. It would add services to existing treatment facilities and build new ones with more beds.

"So it would just give a lot more people a chance to get the sobriety they need, that they want," said Kinser.

The bill also would create the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund to support the news beds. Ryan died of a heroin overdose just about 3 years ago in April 2014. His parents have been dedicated to spreading awareness about addiction since his death. They say he was always the type to help out so this legislation would honor his legacy.

"I'd much rather have him back and not have to be having this conversation with you at all, but I think that Ryan is probably smiling down from heaven," said Cece Brown, Ryan's mother.

Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha, was one of Ryan's best friends.

"Ryan is a good example to show people that it can happen to anyone. He had a great upbringing and it can happen to anyone," he said.

He along with the Browns and Kinser just hope more people can get the help they need.

"There’s a huge waiting list and I'm very lucky to have it, we all think that we’re very lucky to have it here," Kinser said of being at Recovery Point of Charleston.

The original bill called for the creation of 600 new treatment beds. The passed version does not specify a number. In part funding would come from lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors accused of filling the state with prescription pain pills.