Large Fire Severely Damages Home in Mink Shoals

A large fire has severely damaged a home in the Mink Shoals area of Kanawha County early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported on the 1100 block of Newhouse Drive in Mink Shoals at around 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers say that no injuries were reported, but that the house received significant damage.

At this time, it is not clear what may have started the blaze.

Pinch Fire, Sissonville Fire, Malden Fire, Kanawha County EMS, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the blaze.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.