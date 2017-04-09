Large Fire Severely Damages Home in Mink Shoals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a crash has led to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 40 in between the Teays Valley and Scott Depot exits. Dispatchers say that a rear-end style collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire. That vehicle is fully-engulfed, and crews are on the scene working to put the flames out. No injuries were reported in the incident but e...
Authorities have identified a couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.
The body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the Ohio River in Kentucky on Saturday evening.
Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County. Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River. Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water.
A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
