West Virginia Budget Deal Fails; Special Session Coming

Governor Justice thought he was on the bring of a budget deal

Just two hours before the end of this year's legislative session, Governor Justice held a news conference to announce that he and senate Republicans reached a budget deal, including approval of a 4 and a half cent a gallon gas tax increase to help build and fix roads.

"It incorporates 48 thousand new jobs, 48 thousand new jobs, instant jobs," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

And shortly before midnight, the Senate passed the amended revenue measures. The problem was, the House was not included in the deal, and members there were angry.

"At 11 o'clock it was terribly blindsiding. And so here we are an hour and 15 minutes later, and we're getting shoved this down our throat," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

"The House members won’t agree with raising taxes, like apparently the Senate did," said Del. Frank Deem, (R) Wood.

The House did convene after midnight to pass a budget; but it does not include any of the tax increases the Governor and Senate leaders had agreed to.

"We want to work closely with our House colleagues to make sure they're on board. Because it came up so late, you know that there's not time to work it through the process," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"We came close. We thought we had an agreement. But things happen when you wait this late in the session," said State Sen Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader,

Lawmakers are trying to close a 500 million dollar budget deficit.

"So without a budget deal, expect a call for a special legislative session within the next several days," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.