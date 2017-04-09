State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing Man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today. Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in South Charleston this morning.
According to dispatchers, a gas leak at a Lowe's in Charleston, WV this morning has caused an evacuation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a crash has led to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 40 in between the Teays Valley and Scott Depot exits. Dispatchers say that a rear-end style collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire. That vehicle is fully-engulfed, and crews are on the scene working to put the flames out. No injuries were reported in the incident but e...
Authorities have identified a couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...
The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in Ohio.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a man last heard from Saturday night.
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from an Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.
Police are asking for your help searching for a missing Mason County woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 24th, 2017.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
