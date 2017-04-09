State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing Man

The WV State Police Wayne Detachment is investigating the disappearance of a man from Wayne County.

According to a release, Casey Collins of Fort Gay, WV. has not been seen by family members since January 2nd while he was visiting family in Fort Gay.

Collins was known to frequent the Fort Gay and Louisa, KY areas.

Casey is 38 years old with dark hair and green eyes and is approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If anyone has any information about Casey Collins or his whereabouts, please contact the Wayne Detachment at (304) 272- 5131 or any 911 center. A