Grocery Store Shuts Down After Owners Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

UPDATE: April 10th, 2017 1:37 p.m.

West Virginia State Police have shut down Sam's Grocery and Carry Out, in Frametown, Braxton County, and arrested Rebecca Reed, store owner, Douglas Foster and Dustin Chad Reed, store employees, on multiple drug charges.

According to criminal complaints, State Police officers were able to make controlled buys of crystal meth and marijuana from Douglas Foster at the store.

Rebecca Reed and Dustin Chad Reed were present during the buys.

Two thousand-dollars in cash, one vehicle, and the grocery store have been seized by West Virginia State Police.

Foster is facing charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Deliver, and is being held on $150,000 bond, cash only, at Central Regional Jail.

Rebecca Reed is being charged with Conspiracy to Deliver and is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.

Dustin Reed also faces a charges of Conspiracy to Deliver and is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

The West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL:

A grocery store in Braxton County has closed after the three owners of the store were arrested on felony drug charges.

According to West Virginia State Police, the Sam's Grocery Store along Route 4 near the small town of Frametown in Braxton County was shut down.

Troopers say the owners of that store were arrested after buying and selling drugs. Drugs were also found in the store.

State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.