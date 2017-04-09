Fentanyl Bill Makes it to Governor's Desk

CHARLESTON- A bill to prohibit fentanyl in West Virginia is headed to the Governor's desk for signature. The bill would make it illegal to deliver, possess, manufacture or transport the powerful opioid.

Violators would be guilty of a felony with steep penalties. If a person is caught with less than 5 grams of fentanyl, they could be sentenced to two to ten years. But more than 500 grams of fentanyl would land a person in jail for 20 to 45 years.

House Bill 2329 passed the West Virginia House and Senate. It is now headed to Governor Jim Justice who will either approve or veto the bill.