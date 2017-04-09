Lily's Place partners with local restaurants for annual fundraiser

As the opioid epidemic continues to plague our region it also continues to harm babies born to addicted mothers. In Huntington some resources are available for those babies and fundraisers are being held to enhance those resources.

As Kathy Johnson waited at Cabell Huntington Hospital for her best friend's daughter to have a baby she couldn't help but think back to the birth of her grandson.

"You don't know if they're going to die or how they're going to handle the methadone," she said.

Her daughter had been using heroin during the pregnancy. When her grandson was born he spent about a month in a special unit at the hospital so doctors could wean him off the drug.

"Because they're just a wreck, they're a mess," she said.

Lily's Place in Huntington also helps get drug addicted babies back to good health. Every year it treats about 100 babies. On Sunday, April 9, 2017, it had a fundraiser at Midway Drive-in. All sales and tips went to the neonatal abstinence syndrome center.

"We wouldn't be able to do what we do without our community, people are so giving and so willing to help and we appreciate that so much," said Madison Anderson, Director of Development with Lily's Place.

At nearly 3-years-old Johnson's grandson is now healthy. But she knows how serious the issue is after seeing him go through his struggle.

"It's awful, there's so many kids around here, where the heroin epidemic is so bad here, there's just so many babies born addicted to heroin in this area," said Johnson.

Lily's Place is having the second part of the fundraiser at La Famiglia in Huntington from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017.