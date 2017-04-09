W.V. Senate Confirmation Hearings Completed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

W.V. Senate Confirmation Hearings Completed

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A late night turn of events has resulted in eighty-one of Governor Jim Justice's eighty-three appointees getting confirmed.

The final two appointees, Harold Hatfield and Barbara Whitecotton, were set to fill seats on the State Board of Education.

Hatfield had already resigned from his position on the Board Friday.

A Senate spokeswoman tells 13 News that Whitecotton's nomination was pulled by Governor Justice before today's hearing.

Earlier tonight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Carmichael told 13 News the Senate would need an extra day to confirm appointees.

But state rules forced lawmakers' hand and the appointees were confirmed Sunday evening.

If the confirmation meetings had not occurred, it is very possible under state rules that those appointees not confirmed would have lost their jobs.

