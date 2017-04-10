Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
This recall was issued as a precaution.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one fatality.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today. Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
A 3-year-old boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping on a trampoline.
The park will feature a John Henry statue, an interactive educational kiosk and a picnic shelter.
