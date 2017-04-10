Eight inmates overdose at Kentucky jail

BOYD COUNTY, KY - Eight female inmates from the Boyd County Detention Center were transported to Kings Daughters Medical Center after overdosing on a substance that officials believe to be heroin.

According to a release from the Boyd County Detention Center, at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th, 2017, inmates began using the substance before some began exhibiting signs of overdose.

Officials say that a recently arrested inmate had brought in the drugs after being booked for involvement in a drug bust.

The inmate allegedly had hidden the drugs inside their body cavity deep enough to go undetected during a search.

Felicia Hayes is now facing two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Inmates Alma Amon, Courtney Bentley, Robyn Cloud, Geneva Deboard, Terri Noel, Kristin Seaman, and Valerie Spencer have all been charged with Promoting Contraband.

The incident remains under investigation by the Catlettsburg Police Department.

The Catlettsburg Fire Department and Boyd County EMS assisted with the incident.