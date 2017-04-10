Ashland Man Arrested in Rowan County for Murder

ROWAN COUNTY, KY - Officers with the Kentucky State Police say an Ashland man was arrested today for his involvement in a fatal shooting Rowan County, KY.

According to a release, the Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting incident near Leaning Tree Way at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Monday, April 10th, 2017.

At the scene, officers determined that Randy Parmley, 40, of Ashland, KY, had shot Kenneth Fulton, 42.

Fulton was transported to St. Claire Regional Medical Center before he succumbed to injuries.

Parmley was arrested by police and was placed into custody.

He's facing at least one charge of murder and is being held on $750,000 bond.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.