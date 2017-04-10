Suspect Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police have arrested a suspect for his connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in eastern Kanawha County over the weekend.

Police responded to what was originally described as a suicide on Do Si Do Lane in Mammoth, WV on April 9th, 2017 at approximately 10 a.m.

At the scene, a male, identified as Jason "J-Rock" Johnson, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to his face.

According to the criminal complaint, George Leake, was identified during interviews with witnesses, including Leake's girlfriend, Tamara Lanham, who told officers that he shot Johnson in self-defense.

Leake was arrested after he reportedly returned to the scene of the shooting.

Leake confessed to possessing a firearm and hiding it at his mother's residence in Montgomery, WV.

Officers were able to recover the weapon, a semi-automatic pistol, at Leake's mother's residence.

A background check showed that Leake was convicted of a prior felony charge of intent to deliver a controlled substance in Kanawha County.

He has been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, as well as having a warrant out for his arrest in Fayette County, for escaping a community corrections facility.

Leake is being held on $2,000 bond. Additional charges are expected and are pending.