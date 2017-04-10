Official: Russia knew in advance of Syrian chemical attack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Official: Russia knew in advance of Syrian chemical attack

Posted: Updated:

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior U.S. official says the United States has concluded that Russia knew in advance of Syria's chemical weapons attack last week.
    
The official says a Russian-operated drone flew over a hospital in Syria as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment.
    
Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.
    
Until Monday, U.S. officials had said they weren't sure if the drone was operated by Russia or Syria. The senior official said it still wasn't clear who was flying the jet that bombed the hospital.
    
The official said the presence of the drone couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment.
    
The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on intelligence matters and demanded anonymity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:36 GMT
    WCMHWCMH

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

  • 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:58:15 GMT
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...

  • Congressmen Introduce Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

    Congressmen Introduce Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:58:22 GMT
    Donald Trump 45th President of the United StatesDonald Trump 45th President of the United States

    Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.

    Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.