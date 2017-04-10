Ohio Woman Arrested, Accused of Taping Herself Having Sex with D - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Woman Arrested, Accused of Taping Herself Having Sex with Dog

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A woman accused of performing sexual acts on a dog pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Amber Finney is charged with engaging in sexual conduct with animals. She was arrested Sunday night and is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

Finney was arrested after workers at Walgreens called 911 to report recognizing the woman in the store as one who had been on TV for “getting into trouble with animals.”

Police said Finney was found after she ran inside her home on Ward Street NW. She was hiding in a basement and crying, according to a police report.

Warren Police issued a warrant for Finney’s arrest in January after a video surfaced showing a woman participating in a sex act with a dog. According to police, Finney said the video was fake, but they said it appears to be real.

Sunday, Finney told police that she was drugged at the time. She told officers that someone put something in her drink and she couldn’t remember what happened.

Last summer, Warren became the first Ohio city to make bestiality illegal.

Under the new law, the crime is considered a misdemeanor but would allow for the removal of the animals until the end of the investigation or trial.

The law stems from Salvador Rendon, who investigators say had sex with two dogs multiple times for six years. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which were suspended.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also admitted to having sex with a dog in Warren last year, but the crimes occurred before the bestiality law went into effect.

