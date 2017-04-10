Two Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Leads to Two County Pursuit

Putnam County deputies have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle call led to a pursuit over two counties.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, vehicle was reported stolen in Poca Monday morning.. During the day, the stolen vehicle was pinged at the Hurricane Walmart.

A pursuit then began on that vehicle that began on Hurricane Creek Road.

The pursuit extended over two counties and ended in eastern Cabell County in the Milton area.

Dennis Snyder, of Poca, was the driver of that car and was arrested.

Timothy Meadows, of Frazier's Bottom, was the passenger and was also taken into custody.