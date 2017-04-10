What's Next in West Virginia Budget Fight?

Gov. Justice says he has budget deal in Senate; not House yet

And with that the West Virginia 2017 Legislative session came to a close, but not before some last minute drama. Two hours earlier Governor Justice said he and Senate leaders were near a deal that remains very much alive. It would increase the gasoline tax by 4-and-a-half-cents per gallon; it would increase the sales tax by 1 percentage point; but Republicans will only agree to that with a reduction in the state income tax.

"Absolutely, it must include a reduction in the income tax, a significant reduction. Because again, I want to re-emphasize it for the people of West Virginia, that's what creates jobs. The economic evidence is overwhelming," State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

In the meantime, the Senate and House both passed a budget that Democrats don't like.

"Which will be devastating to higher ed, to DHHR, to all the services that the state provides," Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Mason.

And the potential for a gas tax increase may hit a stone wall in the House. Many are concerned that people in West Virginia's 30 border counties will cross state lines, and spend money elsewhere.

"And this gas tax would really harm the border counties. Those that aren't going to Winchester will go to Cumberland, Maryland. And same thing there.They'll just get their gas there, where they stop at a convenience store. That's where they'll get their snacks or whatever, because that's where they've stopped to shop," said Del. Ruth Rowan, (R) Hampshire.

With no final budget deal yet, many here are disappointed.

"And we've made some small strides, but frankly I've been very frustrated with the tone and the tenor of the way business gets done here," said Del. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier.

"Here is the most likely scenario for now. The Governor vetoing the budget this week and then calling the legislature back for a special session, in perhaps two weeks," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.