UPDATE: FEMA Responds to 8,500 Letters Sent in Campaign Against - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: FEMA Responds to 8,500 Letters Sent in Campaign Against School Consolidation

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect
State approves $85 in WV flood aid State approves $85 in WV flood aid

UPDATE 4/25 (11:00PM)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued a response to the letter writing campaign condemning Nicholas County School consolidation. FEMA explained in a release it's hands are tied when it comes to interfering with the consolidation process. 

See the full FEMA statement here:

On Monday, April 10, 2017, Dr. Bob Henry Baber, Mayor of Richwood, WV, issued a press release highlighting a campaign to send letters to state and federal officials, concerning the use of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding for potential consolidation of schools in Nicholas County.

FEMA, in response to the campaign, provides this statement to address FEMA’s roles and responsibility for selecting eligible projects for funding.

FEMA has been on the ground supporting state and local officials, communities, and individuals in responding to and recovering from the June 22-29, 2016 severe flooding that resulted in a federal disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia June 25, 2016.

A key part of our work has been to support the state and local communities as they identify grant projects to repair, restore or replace flood-damaged facilities that best support their communities’ needs. At the same time, decisions are being made that will protect residents against future risks. Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA provides the federal cost share of federal funding in accordance with our statutory authorities to help communities rebuild and recover from disasters.  

With respect to schools recovery, Governor Tomblin designated the West Virginia School Building Authority the lead state agency. The School Building Authority and the Nicholas County Board of Education, the legal entity responsible for schools in Nicholas County, determined the best potential site for the schools. So long as those selections meet FEMA’s Public Assistance program requirements, FEMA determines the project is eligible, but does not require the demolition or relocation of any school construction.

At this time, FEMA has not received a proposed project from the State of West Virginia concerning the schools. Once a scope of work and project work sheet is submitted, FEMA will review for compliance with state and federal regulations, environmental and historic preservation laws, and applicable Executive Orders.

FEMA will continue to work closely with the State of West Virginia and our partners to help West Virginia recover and will continue to stay engaged in school recovery.

_____________________

Richwood residents sent more than 8,500 letters to FEMA and several federal and state agencies condemning the use of FEMA funds for a consolidated school. The letters were also sent to President Donald Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman Evan Jenkins, Governor Jim Justice and Tom Campbell with the State Board of Education.

In a press release, Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said,  "The heartfelt letters are meant to inform, and condemn, the proposed misuse of significant FEMA funds which are meant primarily to restore the impacted community of Richwood, WV which suffered A Thousand Year Flood. They further outline multiple, legal, ethical, moral, civil, and human rights issues and violations."

The letters to President Trump and Secretary DeVos followed templates that said, "We need for you to know that the worst failure of the American Public School system in the United States TODAY---is transpiring in Nicholas County WV, and it’s being proposed to be funded with Federal (FEMA) disaster recovery money! President Trump and Secretary DeVos, we respectfully ask for your immediate investigation & intervention."

Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said in the release, he believes Nicholas County Board of Education members may have acted illegally in the consolidation process. Mayor Baber is demanding a state and FBI investigation into the matter.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kentucky AG: Watch out for tobacco settlement scammers

    Kentucky AG: Watch out for tobacco settlement scammers

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-13 07:26:56 GMT

    People who respond to the scam are told how to purchase out-of-state bonds.

    People who respond to the scam are told how to purchase out-of-state bonds.

  • Thurmond Train Day is Saturday at New River Gorge

    Thurmond Train Day is Saturday at New River Gorge

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-07-13 07:22:03 GMT
    nps.govnps.gov

    The event will be held this Saturday.

    The event will be held this Saturday.

  • Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone

    Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:19:52 GMT
    Artie TaylorArtie Taylor
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain

    Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-13 01:49:23 GMT
    Erin HesterErin Hester
    VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge...
    VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge...

  • Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone

    Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:19:52 GMT
    Artie TaylorArtie Taylor
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...

  • Suspect Seen in Viral Winfield Burglary Video Arrested

    Suspect Seen in Viral Winfield Burglary Video Arrested

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:10:41 GMT

    Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.

    Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.