UPDATE: FEMA Responds to 8,500 Letters Sent in Campaign Against School Consolidation

UPDATE 4/25 (11:00PM)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued a response to the letter writing campaign condemning Nicholas County School consolidation. FEMA explained in a release it's hands are tied when it comes to interfering with the consolidation process.

See the full FEMA statement here:

On Monday, April 10, 2017, Dr. Bob Henry Baber, Mayor of Richwood, WV, issued a press release highlighting a campaign to send letters to state and federal officials, concerning the use of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding for potential consolidation of schools in Nicholas County.

FEMA, in response to the campaign, provides this statement to address FEMA’s roles and responsibility for selecting eligible projects for funding.

FEMA has been on the ground supporting state and local officials, communities, and individuals in responding to and recovering from the June 22-29, 2016 severe flooding that resulted in a federal disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia June 25, 2016.

A key part of our work has been to support the state and local communities as they identify grant projects to repair, restore or replace flood-damaged facilities that best support their communities’ needs. At the same time, decisions are being made that will protect residents against future risks. Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA provides the federal cost share of federal funding in accordance with our statutory authorities to help communities rebuild and recover from disasters.

With respect to schools recovery, Governor Tomblin designated the West Virginia School Building Authority the lead state agency. The School Building Authority and the Nicholas County Board of Education, the legal entity responsible for schools in Nicholas County, determined the best potential site for the schools. So long as those selections meet FEMA’s Public Assistance program requirements, FEMA determines the project is eligible, but does not require the demolition or relocation of any school construction.

At this time, FEMA has not received a proposed project from the State of West Virginia concerning the schools. Once a scope of work and project work sheet is submitted, FEMA will review for compliance with state and federal regulations, environmental and historic preservation laws, and applicable Executive Orders.

FEMA will continue to work closely with the State of West Virginia and our partners to help West Virginia recover and will continue to stay engaged in school recovery.

_____________________

Richwood residents sent more than 8,500 letters to FEMA and several federal and state agencies condemning the use of FEMA funds for a consolidated school. The letters were also sent to President Donald Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman Evan Jenkins, Governor Jim Justice and Tom Campbell with the State Board of Education.

In a press release, Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said, "The heartfelt letters are meant to inform, and condemn, the proposed misuse of significant FEMA funds which are meant primarily to restore the impacted community of Richwood, WV which suffered A Thousand Year Flood. They further outline multiple, legal, ethical, moral, civil, and human rights issues and violations."

The letters to President Trump and Secretary DeVos followed templates that said, "We need for you to know that the worst failure of the American Public School system in the United States TODAY---is transpiring in Nicholas County WV, and it’s being proposed to be funded with Federal (FEMA) disaster recovery money! President Trump and Secretary DeVos, we respectfully ask for your immediate investigation & intervention."

Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said in the release, he believes Nicholas County Board of Education members may have acted illegally in the consolidation process. Mayor Baber is demanding a state and FBI investigation into the matter.