UPDATE: FEMA Responds to 8,500 Letters Sent in Campaign Against School Consolidation

People who respond to the scam are told how to purchase out-of-state bonds.
The event will be held this Saturday.
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
The world's largest passenger steamboat made a stop in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Myrtle Beach City Council changed the juvenile curfew on Tuesday in order to help prevent crime in the city.
The coach of a trap shooting club thinks it's a good idea.
A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.
Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today. Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
