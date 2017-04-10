WV Division of Labor warns of credit card skimmer dangers

When you pay for fuel at the pump you could be putting your private financial information at risk.

Inspectors with the West Virginia Division of Labor have identified credit card skimmers at several gas station fuel pumps around the state recently. Skimmers have been detected at fuel stations in Charleston's East End, Marmet, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Nitro.



The skimmers are placed inside the pump and are used to get credit or debit card information. The devices are small and can be difficult to detect.



"On April 5, one of our inspectors found the skimmer in Nitro during a routine device examination of the gas dispensers at a service station," said Victor Zamora, director of the Weights and Measures program within the Division of Labor, in a news release.



From December 2016 through the first week of April, 2017 the West Virginia Division of Labor uncovered 10 credit card skimmers in fuel dispensers throughout the state.



The Division of Labor provided tips to the public to help protect themselves. Those steps include:

Pay inside the station with cash or credit card instead of at the pump.

Use pumps nearest the building where cashiers are more likely to notice suspicious activity.

If the card reader looks or feels "off" in some way, don't use it. Report it.



Suspect fuel dispensers can be reported to Labor by calling 304-558-7890.