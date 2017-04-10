No spring paving in Huntington, pothole patching underway

As we've been reporting to you Huntington is working its way out of a budget crisis that has left many first responders out of work in the area.

Huntington's budget crisis did not just eliminate a number of new police officers and firefighters.

13 News is working for you, on what you can do to get your road fixed, with no spring paving program this year.

To help balance a deficit budget, the city cut out its spring 2017 paving program.

City Council has approved $1.6 million for paving in the next fiscal year, beginning in July.

In the meantime, city leaders said contact your neighborhood council member right now to get your street on the fall paving list.

City Communications Director Bryan Chambers told 13 News. "Our priority list is based on traffic volume, the condition of the street, when was the last time it was paved and things of that nature."

With no spring paving, the city is well into what it's calling a more aggressive spring pothole patching effort.

Chambers said crews are cutting out potholes. He said they are not just filling them but actually digging them out and putting in hot patch, which is a permanent fix.

Chambers said they have Public Works crews patching potholes five days a week.

If you have potholes that need filled in Huntington, contact the public works department and they say they will get out and fix it.

We've got the contact information.

Call Public Works Director Jim Insco at 304-696-5903.