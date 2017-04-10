One Person Injured After Stabbing in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured After Stabbing in Kanawha City

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
One person has been injured after a stabbing in Charleston.

The stabbing occurred at Lippert Terrace in Kanawha City at the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

According to dispatchers, one male was injured after being stabbed by a female. That female has been detained.

It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the male victim at this time.

Charleston EMS, Charleston Fire, and Charleston Police responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

