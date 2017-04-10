Owners of Snowshoe Mountain Resort Bought by Two Companies

Intrawest, the owners of Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort, have been acquired by KSL Capital Partners and the Aspen Skiing Company.

In a release, Intrawest says that for guests, it will be business as usual at Snowshoe Resort and that Aspen and KSL share the same passion for the mountains as Intrawest.

The Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates the four mountains of Aspen Snowmass – Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk.

KSL is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; and London, England.