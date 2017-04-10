Teenager Killed On Way to School in Southern West Virginia Crash

Monroe County deputies say that one teenager has been killed and another critically injured after a two-vehicle crash.

According to a release, at just before 8:30am Monday, deputies responded to an accident on US 219 Seneca Trail in Lindside, WV.

Deputies determined Adam Smithson, 31, of Lindside, was traveling south on US 219 in a pickup truck when a car driven by a juvenile, age 17 pulled onto US 219 from Pine Grove Road.

The two vehicles collided, and the force pushed the car over the embankment and onto its top.

The 17-year-old juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger, age 14, also of Lindside, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Smithson was transported to Giles County Hospital by the Peterstown Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad.

Both students were on their way to James Monroe High School.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation by deputies.