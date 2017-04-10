UPDATE: Funding for RESA First Responder Training to remain in place

UPDATE 4/11 (11:00PM):

The West Virginia Department of Education announces funding for RESA education and training programs will be retained, even though RESA agencies have been eliminated.

The state legislature voted to cut the Regional Education Service Agency, just before the end of the session. However, only the executive staff salary and agency office overhead will be cut. The funding for training, like firefighter or first responders, will stay in tact. The approximately $1.4-million will be dispersed to another agency to pay for all Public Service Training.

CHARLESTON- The Regional Education Service Agency, or RESA, provides training and support for students, schools and communities. But RESA also plays a big part in training West Virginia's first responders. So a last minute vote in the West Virginia legislature to eliminate RESA has left firefighters worried. Now fire departments are planning to tighten their belts.

"So now we're going to have to figure out where to get emergency medical technician classes at. If they're done through colleges, that means the price may go up," South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White told 13 News.

Right now, training a new firefighter costs departments $165 for 120 hours of training through RESA. The same classes through the WVU Fire Service Extension costs $695.

"Without the educational services there, people aren't going to be properly trained, will put themselves in danger and won't be able to protect properly," South Charleston Firefighter Corey Smith said.

West Virginia's Public Service Training Division put on about 3,600 classes last year alone. Classes that will now have to be provided by West Virginia Extension Services, community colleges or in-house trainers, which many rural departments just can't afford.

"You'll have to redo your budget and take in consideration the classes that you're wanting your guys to have, and the cost, and factor all that in. So you may have to drop certain items like equipment in order to make that happen," Chief White added.

Now Chief White worries this will hurt recruitment and retention, leaving departments, especially volunteer, without enough manpower

"That hurts a lot because if you don't have people to run the calls, then it does endanger the public," Chief White said.

RESA also provides training for EMTs, HAZ-MAT operators and coal mine rescuers. All the training would be eliminated if HB 2711 is signed into law by Governor Jim Justice.