Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Fugitive Arrested in Scioto County, Ohio Fugitive Arrested in Scioto County, Ohio SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a fugitive has been taken into custody. According to a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol apprehended 47-year-old Everett Hodge Jr., of West Portsmouth and Thomas Galloway, 48, of McDermott without incident Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Rosemount. As troopers approached Hodge, Galloway attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Both suspects were taken into custody and ar... SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a fugitive has been taken into custody. According to a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol apprehended 47-year-old Everett Hodge Jr., of West Portsmouth and Thomas Galloway, 48, of McDermott without incident Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Rosemount. As troopers approached Hodge, Galloway attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Both suspects were taken into custody and ar...

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Releases Statement, Claims Self Defense in Domestic Battery & Assault Arrest Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Releases Statement, Claims Self Defense in Domestic Battery & Assault Arrest Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A famous celebrity has been arrested for a charge of domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault. Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A famous celebrity has been arrested for a charge of domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault. Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

WV Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Relative WV Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Relative WBOY WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped male relative, police said. A woman and her daughter, who live in the residence on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, were at a gas station. When they came home, the woman found her mentally handicapped son bent over the bed by Shawn Swiger, 28, according to the Morgantown Police Department. The woman called police when she found Swiger attempting to assault her son, police said. Swiger ... WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped male relative, police said. A woman and her daughter, who live in the residence on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, were at a gas station. When they came home, the woman found her mentally handicapped son bent over the bed by Shawn Swiger, 28, according to the Morgantown Police Department. The woman called police when she found Swiger attempting to assault her son, police said. Swiger ...

Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington. According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue. Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged w... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington. According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue. Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged w...