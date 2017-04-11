Prison inmates raising puppies to become service dogs

A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings.
Yeager Airport has reached a nearly $1 million settlement for 2015 rockslide that destroyed a runway.
He will mark the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I by visiting U.S. troops.
A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.
House Bill 1935 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.
The former first lady made a rare public appearance since leaving the White House in January.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
The pond is currently blocked off to the public and the city is draining it.
People who respond to the scam are told how to purchase out-of-state bonds.
The event will be held this Saturday.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
The pond is currently blocked off to the public and the city is draining it.
A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
