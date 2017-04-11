Man Considered Armed & Dangerous in Lincoln Count Arrested

Officials in one town say they have treated more than 60 people who overdosed on synthetic marijuana over a weekend period.

A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a fugitive has been taken into custody. According to a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol apprehended 47-year-old Everett Hodge Jr., of West Portsmouth and Thomas Galloway, 48, of McDermott without incident Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Rosemount. As troopers approached Hodge, Galloway attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Both suspects were taken into custody and ar...