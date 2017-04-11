Charleston Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband While Holding Sword & Knife

A Charleston, West Virginia woman was arrested for stabbing her husband while she was holding a sword and a knife in her hands.

Alicia Hudson, 36, was arrested on April 10th, 2017 and charged with Malicious Wounding after an argument with her husband.

Hudson and her husband started arguing after they went to Piggly Wiggly, to get some beer and chicken and then went to her grandfather's apartment. At the apartment, they began drinking their beer and arguing. During the argument, Hudson told her husband to leave.

He did not leave, and Hudson retrieved a sword out of her grandfather's closet. She walked back to the living room where her husband was located.

Hudson was holding a sword and a knife in her hands when she got into a physical altercation and stabbed her husband in the chest. She then called 911.

When medics arrived, her husband was transported to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He received injuries to his hands and legs and a severe laceration to the left area of his chest.

Hudson is being held at South Central Regional Jail with a bond of $5,000.

