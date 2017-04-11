Charleston Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband While Holding Swo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband While Holding Sword & Knife

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV -

A Charleston, West Virginia woman was arrested for stabbing her husband while she was holding a sword and a knife in her hands.

Alicia Hudson, 36, was arrested on April 10th, 2017 and charged with Malicious Wounding after an argument with her husband.

Hudson and her husband started arguing after they went to Piggly Wiggly, to get some beer and chicken and then went to her grandfather's apartment. At the apartment, they began drinking their beer and arguing. During the argument, Hudson told her husband to leave.

He did not leave, and Hudson retrieved a sword out of her grandfather's closet. She walked back to the living room where her husband was located.

Hudson was holding a sword and a knife in her hands when she got into a physical altercation and stabbed her husband in the chest. She then called 911.

When medics arrived, her husband was transported to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He received injuries to his hands and legs and a severe laceration to the left area of his chest.

Hudson is being held at South Central Regional Jail with a bond of $5,000.

.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.