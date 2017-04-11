Kanawha County Elementary Teacher Arrested for DUI - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Elementary Teacher Arrested for DUI

ST. ALBANS, WV -

According to the St. Albans Police Department, officers arrested a Kanawha County elementary school teacher last night for Driving Under the Influence of drugs.

Police say Amanda Freeman was arrested at around 10:00 PM on April 10th, 2017.

Freeman was arrested at the BP on Kanawha Terrace and Walnut Street in St. Albans.

Police say they've heard she was a teacher and Freeman is listed as a teacher at Kanawha City Elementary School on the Kanawha County Schools website. 

She is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Freeman is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail, and her bond is set at $2,500.

