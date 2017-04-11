Unsupervised inmates built computers, placed them in ceilings of Ohio prison

On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.
Two men were arrested after Kentucky State Police said they found 52.6 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A woman is behind bars, accused of going inside a camper without permission. Cheyenne May, 20, was found inside a camper on Sester Branch Road in the Cold Water neighborhood Wednesday. According to officials, May asked to take a shower and started turning radio speakers over. When deputies arrived, May walked into a bedroom and told a juvenile to hide her drugs. Police found needles inside May’s purse with a brown liquid substance believed to be Hero...
Officials in one town say they have treated more than 60 people who overdosed on synthetic marijuana over a weekend period.
A German man is charged with flying to America to have sadomasochistic sex with a 13-year-old child.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.
The pond is currently blocked off to the public and the city is draining it.
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
