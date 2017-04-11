Dog Rescued from Mobile Home Fire in Pinch

A dog was rescued from a mobile home in Pinch, West Virginia after a fire today, April 11th, 2017.

According to firefighters, no one home at the time of the fire, and a power company worker who was driving by saw the smoke and called it in. A dog was rescued out of the home, given oxygen with a mask designed for animals, and is expected to be fine. There was some moderate damage to trailer

There is no known cause of the fire, but it is still under investigation.

According to Brian Humphreys from Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, they searched the home and did not find drugs, just some indoor growing tools. There will be no arrests.