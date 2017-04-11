Crews fighting 493 acre brush fire in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirms that a brush fire has been reported in the Shawnee State Forest area of Scioto County.

They say the fire broke out sometime Monday morning.

Firefighters have set the fire to a 493-acre portion of the land, or roughly 6% of the forest.

There are homes and properties in the nearby area, but the fire is not expected to reach them.

As of 3 p.m., roughly 40 members from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, and Division of Wildlife are on the scene fighting the flames.

Greg Smith, Information Officer with the ODNR, says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are expecting to be fighting the fire into tomorrow.

