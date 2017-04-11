Crews fighting 493 acre brush fire in Scioto County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
Saint Albans Police say two police officers have been hurt, and three people have been detained after a police pursuit.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
The scene has been cleared, but traffic is still backed up in the area.
Crews are responding to a working structure fire on Kay Neva Lane in Sissonville. Dispatchers say a building is up in flames in the 2000 block of the road. The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. No one is believed to be inside the building at this time, according to dispatchers. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabin Creek Road is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road near Dry Branch in southern Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that injuries are reported in the crash, but it is not clear how many, or what the extent of injuries are to the crash at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and East Bank Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as...
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.
The pond is currently blocked off to the public and the city is draining it.
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
