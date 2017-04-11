Miners Protection Act Facing Congressional Deadline Soon - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Miners Protection Act Facing Congressional Deadline Soon

Over 20 thousand retired coal miners are nervously awaiting a critical deadline at the end of this month. The Miner's Protection Act expires, and would leave retirees whose companies went bankrupt, without any health insurance.

"It's totally and eminently unfair. So we've been fighting bipartisan, to make sure we get a permanent fix for our coal miners for something that's been promised to them, they've worked hard for," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Many Senate Democrats have joined Republicans to back the effort. Miners health care gets a temporary extension every few months, but the latest effort in Congress would make it permanent.

"On one hand there's all this uncertainty, and they go month to moth not knowing if they'll have their health care renewed. On the other hand they are very pleased and optimistic that we seem to have a broad based support for this proposal," said Chris Hamilton of the West Virginia Coal Association.

The problem is that Congress also wants to provide the pensions the retired miners earned, in addition to their health care, and that has stalled the effort.

"The pension issue is a critical issue. We need to do both. We're going to do both as soon as possible," said Rep, Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

"There are critics of the Miners Protection Act who say if Congress bails out the pensions and health care for coal miners, it will have to do the same when other industries experience bankruptcies," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

