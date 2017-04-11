Cabell County Man Now Faces 54 Counts of Sexual Abuse/Assault

UPDATE: 4/13/2017 11:50 a.m.

Two additional victims have come forward accusing Matthew Wilks, 22, of Lesage, WV, of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

New criminal complaints claim that Wilks sexually assaulted two juveniles under the age of 12 on at least 11 occasions while he was their babysitter.

Wilks now faces an additional 22 charges, including Sexual Abuse, Sexual Assault, and Sexual Abuse by a Guardian.

He was previously charged with 32 counts of Sexual Abuse, Sexual Assault, and Sexual Abuse by a Guardian, bringing the total charges now to 54.

Wilks is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $2.6 million bond.

He is expected to appear in court on April 22nd for a preliminary hearing.

ORIGINAL:

A Cabell County, West Virginia man is facing 32 counts of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Assault.

Matthew Wilks, 22, faces eight counts of Sexual Abuse, eight counts of Sexual Assault, and 16 counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian

The mother of the victims' reported to investigators that Wilks sexually assaulted two of his family members, ages 8 and 11.

The children told their parents the alleged sexual assaults happened on at least 8 occasions while Wilks was babysitting.