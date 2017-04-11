Putnam County farmer charged for neglecting over 100 animals

UPDATE: 4/25/2017 (1:00 p.m.)

The Putnam County Animal Shelter tells 13 News that Mark Santee has been officially charged with animal neglect after 115 animals were seized from his property.

The seizure occurred on April 11th, 2017, after humane officials were alerted of mistreated animals at Santee's place of business, A&A farms.

Santee now faces 19 counts of animal neglect, as well as one charge of failure to sterilize a dog.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday to determine whether he will regain custody of the seized animals.



UPDATE: 4/15/2017 (6:00 p.m.)

The Putnam County Animal Shelter is still dealing with the aftermath of a seizure earlier this week involving more than 100 animals. Some of those animals will have to stay at the shelter until the case is completely closed.

"It’s hectic, it has been hectic, it’s been stressful, lot of hours, it's not a normal routine we do here at the shelter by no means," said Shawn Martin, a humane officer at the Putnam County Animal Shelter and lead investigator on this case.

Upwards of 100 animals were seized from A&A Farms belonging to Mark Santee.

"Myself, this is the largest thing that I’ve had to deal with, this many animals, this many different breeds of animals, specials of animals," said Martin.

It’s been about three days since everything from horses, chickens, other birds and more were taken into custody by the Putnam County Animal Shelter. The owner released many of the animals to the shelter. Martin says a good percentage have now been adopted freeing up some space.

"It’s not a 100 percent but it’s almost back to normal, it’s way better than what we were say Wednesday evening, Thursday morning by far way better," he said.

At the moment the turkeys and other birds are in with the dogs, caged on top too so they can’t get away. Some of the horses seized may look healthy to the naked eye. But Martin says several horse people and experts have told him they’re underweight.

"It’s been challenging but we’ve had a lot of support from the community and the area in general," said Martin.

As for charges against Santee, Martin met with the prosecutor Friday and says they are trying to make sure vet records, reports, and everything in between are all lined up before moving forward.

"We want everything, all of our I’s dotted t’s crossed, everything lined up to make sure that we have a good case," said Martin.

Santee calls A&A farms a non-profit rescue but it is not registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. He is likely facing a variety of animal cruelty charges.

UPDATE: 4/12/2017 (3:45 p.m.)

John Davis, Humane Officer with the Putnam County Animal Shelter, tells 13 News that charges have not yet been filed against Mark Santee after they seized over 100 animals from his property.

Members of the PCAS worked throughout today and yesterday to transport the animals from Santee's location, A&A Farms.

Officer Davis says that the animals are still being assessed and they will have to compile a detailed report before submitting the criminal complaint to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Regarding the condition of the animals in custody, Davis says, "some are better than others."

The Putnam County Animal Shelter said that that the scene of the farm was the worst they'd seen in 10 years.

UPDATE 4/11 (11:00PM):

More than 100 animals are seized from a Putnam County farm after the owner was found to be abusing and neglecting them. The scene at A&A Farms in Putnam County is the worst the Putnam County Animal Shelter has seen in 10 years.

"We have a veterinarian here and then Dr. Mason came along, she's a large animal vet, and so we just check out, we assess them, we do a very basic assessment in the field. And so we identify if there is illness in injury- do they need to go to a vet hospital right now," Chelsea Staley explained. Staley is the Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Mark Santee had adopted several animals from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Putnam County Animal Shelter in the past. But in the last few months, neighbors started to get worried.

"Started having animals running all over my yard, and it's not that I care, but if you're going to have a rescue farm you need to one- take care of your animals. When he bought that farm it was a beautiful farm, had 2 or 3 completely fenced in fields," next-door neighbor Crystal Ashworth told 13 News.

Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue took two horses, and all other animals will be taken to the Puntam Animal Shelter.

Neighbors told 13 News, they're glad their reports finally prompted action.

"I have physically watched him myself smack a horse right upside the head so loudly that I heard it inside my house. And then he took a goat and was shoving it and making it rear up and try to head butt him, and when it did he slammed it on the ground," Ashworth explained.

Mark Santee lists A&A Farms as a non-profit farm rescue and even has a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $1,000. Yet A&A Farms is not registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State's office.

"If you're in the situation where you have to give up your pet and you're considering a rescue, I always recommend checking their vet reference."

Santee is expected to be charged with a variety of animal cruelty, abuse and neglect charges, sometime tomorrow morning. He has already surrenered many animals to the Putnam Animal Shelter, but is likely to charged for all animals found on the property.

_________

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - A Putnam County man is being investigated for animal cruelty and neglect.

Mark Santee opened A&A Farm several months ago as a farm rescue.

He acquired dozens of animals over the past few weeks raising red flags with the Putnam County Animal Shelter and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Putnam County's Humane Officer secured a search warrant for A&A Farms on Route 34. Once at the farm, the Shelter found more than 100 animals.

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association was called in to assist.

The KCHA describes dozens of rabbits, chickens, pigs, dogs, cats, a peacock, and at least 6 horses who were hurt and neglected.

Right now Putnam Animal Shelter and KCHA are completing on-site assessments of each animal before transporting them to the Putnam Shelter.

KCHA tells 13 News that Santee has released several animals into the Putnam County Animal Shelter's custody.

He is expected to be charged tomorrow.