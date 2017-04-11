Arizona Man Accused of Stealing a Woman's Purse on 1st Date

Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
A man is behind bars after deputies caught him with a large amount of cocaine hidden in a doll.
A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in covered in poop.
They lived together until she passed away at home in 2002.
A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.
What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
Quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear.
A man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
Two men were arrested after Kentucky State Police said they found 52.6 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
Officials in one town say they have treated more than 60 people who overdosed on synthetic marijuana over a weekend period.
