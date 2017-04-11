Kentucky 911 dispatcher arrested for being intoxicated at call center

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - A 911 dispatcher was arrested today after failing a field sobriety test at her workplace in Martin County, KY.

Tonya Hensley, was reported to be impaired while at the dispatch center, according to the criminal complaint reported by Martin County Sheriff's Deputies.

They say she went on to fail several other sobriety tests.

Hensley admitted to taking Xanax, "for nerves", as well as pain medication for a foot injury.

She has since resigned from the position.