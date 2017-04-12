Manufacturer: 'Illegal' ordinance targets chemical spill - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Manufacturer: 'Illegal' ordinance targets chemical spill

Posted: Updated:
tristateupdate.com tristateupdate.com

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A chemical manufacturer is suing a county commission over an ordinance that it says is an illegal attempt to recover money more than three years after a spill that contaminated the drinking water supply in nine West Virginia counties.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2nB3M7J) reports Eastman Chemical Company filed a lawsuit last Friday against the Lincoln County Commission and three prosecutors who they say drafted the regulatory measure in conflict of interest. It was passed last month.

The company claims that one of the lawyers attempted to coerce a cash settlement larger than the jurisdictional amount in exchange for forgoing a lawsuit over the 2014 chemical spill. The complaint also says West Virginia state law pre-empts the ordinance.

Attempts to reach the Lincoln County Commission and lawyers were unsuccessful.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.