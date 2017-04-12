I-64 WB Reopens Near Mall Road Exit after Wreck

UPDATE: The road has been cleared at I-64 westbound near the Barboursville/Mall Road exit after an accident this morning.

Vehicle Accident on Westbound I-64 WB at Mile Marker 22.0.



Road cleared.



Heavy Congestion For Several Miles. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) April 12, 2017

According to WV 511 there is heavy congestion for several miles.

ORIGINAL: An accident has shut down I-64 westbound before the Barboursville/Mall Road exit.

According to WV 511 a vehicle accident on I-64 WB at mile marker 22 has closed both westbound lanes.

2 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.



Emergency vehicles on road, be prepared t... — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) April 12, 2017



They say emergency vehicles are on the road, and drivers should be prepared to stop.