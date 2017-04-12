I-64 WB Reopens Near Mall Road Exit after Wreck - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I-64 WB Reopens Near Mall Road Exit after Wreck

BARBOURSVILLE, WV -

UPDATE: The road has been cleared at I-64 westbound near the Barboursville/Mall Road exit after an accident this morning.

According to WV 511 there is heavy congestion for several miles.

ORIGINAL: An accident has shut down I-64 westbound before the Barboursville/Mall Road exit.

According to WV 511 a vehicle accident on I-64 WB at mile marker 22 has closed both westbound lanes.


They say emergency vehicles are on the road,  and drivers should be prepared to stop.

