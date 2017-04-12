One person dead in Lawrence County house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY - Lawrence County dispatchers have confirmed that one person has died after a fully engulfed residence fire earlier this morning.

The fire broke out at a mobile home on Yellow Creek Road at roughly 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters found the body inside the trailer.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire as well as the identity of the victim are unknown at this time.

Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky State Fire Marshals Office are investigating.