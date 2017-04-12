Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in Ohio after at least 2 animals tested positive for swine flu.
The first Krispy Kreme store was opened in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
The jury wasn’t able to come to a verdict, and the 80-year-old Cosby is scheduled for retrial in November.
They were previously sold by Harvard University in a warehouse auction.
Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.
As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to her and gestured toward her body.
The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.
The 37-year-old native of Huntington has also worked for the Coca-Cola Co. and currently has her own small company in Charleston.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
Authorities are scrambling to keep people safe from a massive, fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood Friday morning.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
A woman and boy were kidnapped, driven hundreds of miles, and ended up in Ohio. That is where police were able to rescue them, thanks to quick actions of a Good Samaritan.
On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.
Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.
