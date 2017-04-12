Police: 8-year-old Boy Drives Sister, 4, to McDonald's

An 8-year-old boy in Ohio reportedly took his dad's van and, along with his 4-year-old sister, drove to McDonald's.

East Palestine Police said that the boy pulled up to the drive-thru window at around 8 p.m. Sunday and ordered a cheeseburger.

The boy and his sister allegedly left their home when his parents were sleeping, and drove about a half a mile to the McDonald's.

Police believe he looked up driving videos on YouTube. The boy reportedly followed the rules of the road, stopping and lights and obeying the speed limits.

No charges are being filed, and the two children got to eat at McDonald's as they waited for their grandparents to pick them up.