Muslim Ban prompts lawsuit by West Virginia ACLU

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
CHARLESTON, WV -

“While Trump’s first Muslim Ban was in effect, we heard troubling reports from around the country that (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol) officers were disobeying federal court orders," said Legal Director of the ACLU-WV Jamie Crofts.

That action lead to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from the American Civil Liberties Union on Feb. 2.  According to a release from the ACLU, the U.S. Government failed to "substantively respond" to the request.  As a result, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 the ACLU-WV became a part of 13 FOIA lawsuits seeking records from the CBP's College Park Field Office.  They are seeking records related to the implementation of President Trump's Muslim bans at Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV as well as airports in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC.

"Under the Freedom of Information Act, the American people have a right to know who was making the decision to flout federal judges and the U.S. Constitution," added Crofts. "We are dealing here with an executive order that deeply disrupted peoples’ lives and an administration that has made it clear they don’t care about peoples’ civil liberties. Government transparency has never been more important than it is right now."

Each lawsuit seeks unique and local information regarding how CBP implemented the executive orders at specific airports and ports of entry in the midst of rapidly developing and sometimes conflicting government guidance.

