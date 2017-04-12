2 bodies discovered in West Virginia mobile home

IAEGER, W.Va. (AP) - Emergency medical responders investigating a call of possible overdoses have discovered two dead bodies in a McDowell County mobile home.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2o6Rxfe) West Virginia State Police say that the bodies of one man and one woman were found Tuesday afternoon.

Welch Detachment Commander Sgt. R.A. Daniel says the possible overdoses were called in by a third party who went to the mobile home to check on its occupants. No cause of death has been released.

Daniel says the two appeared to live together. Their identities have not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.

The state medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

