Man Arrested for Child Abuse after Mink Shoals Fire

A Charleston man has been arrested and charged with child abuse creating risk of injury and wanton endangerment.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Brad Holley's 2-year-old son was found wondering naked in the street by a neighbor, who called police.

Deputies talked to to Holley's father-in-law when they arrive, who found Holley's 4-year-old son on his steps. When the father-in-law went to Holley's house, he found his daughter and Holley asleep in the living room. He had to yell to wake up Holley and his daughter.

They all searched for and found the 2-year-old child. According to the criminal complaint, Holley then showed up to the house of the father-in law, threatened him with a pistol, and hit him in the mouth with the gun.

Once the father-in-law got away from Holley, Holley left and the daughter and the two children stayed.

Holley's house was on fire when Deputies arrived. Two fire fighters were injured while putting out the fire.

