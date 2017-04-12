Pothole repair projects underway across West Virginia

There is nothing like slamming into a pothole to make you cringe and think about the damage to your vehicle.

But right now maintenance work is underway across West Virginia to help address all of those nagging bumps in the road.



"They are terrible," said motorist Mary Rinehart. "They are ruining our car we just got and it is really bad."

How soon the potholes on various roads will be fixed could depend on a variety of things. High traffic areas usually get attention first, according to the Division of Highways. But if there is a pothole causing major damage it could get bumped up the list.

According to the DOH this years the pothole repair budget is holding steady and because there was a mild winter there may even be some money from the snow and ice removal budget to roll over.

Even with that in mind a DOH spokesperson said the agency's budget and manpower are always limiting when it comes to fixing the many potholes across the state. Crews also have more than 35,000 miles of roadways to maintain.

If there is a pothole in your neighborhood that needs attention and it is on a state maintained road you can call there public assistance line to report the problem. That number is 1-800-642-9292.