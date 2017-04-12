Doc Holliday Responds to Governor Comments About Marshall Coaching

UPDATE: 11:30 pm, Thursday, April 13th, 2017

Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday is responding to reports that Governor Jim Justice was trying to influence the university to have him replaced by Bob Pruett.

"I'm sad. I think it's sad, to be honest with you, sad day for everybody. That being said, I'm only concerned about this football team. My job is to coach this team, to be around these kids, love them and get them better so that we can become a better team. That's the only thing I'm worried about," Holliday said at Spring practice on April 13, 2017.

On the same day, Governor Justice appeared on West Virginia Tonight. He said the reports were false.

"It's silliness, it's just more silliness, no it's absolutely not true in any way shape form or fashion other than just this, I want goodness for Marshall, I'm a Marshall grad, I'm the only Marshall grad ever to be governor, I don't think things are on the right path at Marshall," he said.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

Reports are out tonight that Governor Jim Justice met with Marshall University officials in recent weeks about the school's football program. Media reports state Governor Justice is demanding Pruett be reinstated.

13 News confirmed with Governor Justice's Chief of Staff, Nick Casey, that the meeting was held and Marshall's recent losing football record was discussed.

"It was not a meeting to say 'fire the coach and hire Pruett,'"said Casey. "It was a meeting to say ratchet up your game and do something to get yourselves back to greatness."

Marshall University Student Athletics reached out to 13 Sportzone stating there would be no comment on the matter.

Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday led the Thundering Herd to a disappointing 3-9 record in the 2016 season. However, they previously had three winning seasons. Holliday has held the position of head football coach since 2010.

Bob Pruett was a head football coach at Marshall University from 1996 to 2004. Pruett led the Thundering Herd in 10 winning seasons.

Governor Jim Justice, his wife Cathy Justice and daughter Jill Justice all attended Marshall University.