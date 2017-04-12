Power Restored After Fatal Crash in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Power Restored After Fatal Crash in Logan County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE:

One person is dead after a crash in Logan County, West Virginia yesterday.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, on April 12th, 2017 at around 5:00 PM, Deputy Mynes Jr. received a call through Logan 911 about a vehicle crash located along WV Route 80 near Landville.

Deputies said that a 2004 Nissan Xterra was driven by Tishie Trent, 39, of Lorado, and was traveling Southbound on WV Route 80. A 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael Pack, 63, of Verner was traveling Northbound on the same route. The Nissan Xterra crossed the centerline and struck the Jeep Grand Cherokee on the front driver's side. The driver of the Nissan Xterra was ejected from the vehicle.

Trent was transported from the scene by Healthnet to Pikeville Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver and the passenger of the Jeep were transported by LEASA to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both are expected to recover.

The investigation by the Logan County Sheriff's Office is still ongoing.

Power has been restored to all AEP customers.

ORIGINAL:

A serious accident in Logan County has resulted in several hundred people being without power.

The wreck was reported in the Man area of Logan County Wednesday evening.

According to the Logan Fire Department, power lines are reported down in the area as a result of the crash.

Approximately 350 AEP customers in Logan County are without power Wednesday night due to the crash.

Reports indicate that serious injuries may have occurred in the wreck.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund: According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commissi...

    Saint Albans Police say two police officers have been hurt, and three people have been detained after a police pursuit.

    Authorities are scrambling to keep people safe from a massive, fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood Friday morning. 

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it's only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government's two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
