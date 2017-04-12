Power Restored After Fatal Crash in Logan County

UPDATE:

One person is dead after a crash in Logan County, West Virginia yesterday.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, on April 12th, 2017 at around 5:00 PM, Deputy Mynes Jr. received a call through Logan 911 about a vehicle crash located along WV Route 80 near Landville.

Deputies said that a 2004 Nissan Xterra was driven by Tishie Trent, 39, of Lorado, and was traveling Southbound on WV Route 80. A 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael Pack, 63, of Verner was traveling Northbound on the same route. The Nissan Xterra crossed the centerline and struck the Jeep Grand Cherokee on the front driver's side. The driver of the Nissan Xterra was ejected from the vehicle.

Trent was transported from the scene by Healthnet to Pikeville Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver and the passenger of the Jeep were transported by LEASA to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both are expected to recover.

The investigation by the Logan County Sheriff's Office is still ongoing.

Power has been restored to all AEP customers.

ORIGINAL:

A serious accident in Logan County has resulted in several hundred people being without power.

The wreck was reported in the Man area of Logan County Wednesday evening.

According to the Logan Fire Department, power lines are reported down in the area as a result of the crash.

Approximately 350 AEP customers in Logan County are without power Wednesday night due to the crash.

Reports indicate that serious injuries may have occurred in the wreck.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.