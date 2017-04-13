Burger King's Whopper gets prank Wikipedia edits in ad gag - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Burger King's Whopper gets prank Wikipedia edits in ad gag

Posted: Updated:
AP PHOTO AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The hamburger chain unveiled a 15-second ad Wednesday designed to trigger Google Home devices into reciting the definition of a Whopper, pulled from the website Wikipedia. But the website can be edited by users, and the definition had been changed to insert "cyanide" as an ingredient in one version. Another user later changed the definition to say the Whopper is "the worst hamburger product" sold by the chain.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International, says it is not behind the negative edits and that it has been trying to change the definition back to one that it was hoping to promote.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Wikipedia entry included a lengthy description that said the burger "has undergone several reformulations including resizing and bread changes." It also noted that the Whopper is often "at the center of advertising promotions, product tie-ins, and even corporate practical jokes and hoaxes."

The ad is expected to run nationally Wednesday night on networks including Comedy Central, MTV and Bravo.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:42:48 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.