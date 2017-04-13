Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

The CPSC says Target is recalling 560,000 of the toys, sold between February and March, for about $1 because If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life-threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body if ingested.

Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.

The recall includes: Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging. The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

Parents are urged to immediately take this recalled toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

